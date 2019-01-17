Meet Rishabh Pant's special someone

Last updated on: January 17, 2019 11:01 IST

Indian cricket team wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is the man in news these days, both on and off the field.

Pant was all over Australia with his banter but he also let his gloves and bat do the talking for him.

The 21-year-old broke the record for the most catches by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test series with 20 catches in the four Tests.

On Thursday, Pant along with his girlfriend Isha Negi took to social media to share a fragment of their personal life.

Pant captioned the photo: "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy."

While his lady love interior decor designer Isha Negi wrote, "My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabpant."