Dhoni Is In Charge!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return as captain has returned Chennai Super Kings to winning ways.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won two of their last three games to keep alive the slim hope of making it to the IPL 2022 play-offs.

Dhoni hailed CSK's 'perfect game' as they trounced the Delhi Capitals by 91 runs at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

The defending champions need to win three games and depend on other results to make it as fourth place entrants in the play-offs, but Dhoni asked his team-mates not to lose sleep over their play-offs chances.

'If we make the play-offs, great. But if we don't, it's not the end of the world,' Dhoni said after the victory against Delhi.

Please click on the images for the always uplifting glimpses of Dhoni In Charge:

IMAGE: Dhoni sets the field. Photographs: BCCI

IMAGE: Dhoni and Moeen Ali celebrate after the England all-rounder picked up a wicket.

IMAGE: Ali gets some advice from the skipper.

IMAGE: Captain Cool is all smiles as CSK's players celebrate a wicket.

IMAGE: Dhoni shows his delight after pace bowler Mukesh Choudhary, who the skipper has backed big time, took a wicket.