Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?

IMAGE: West Indies are co-hosts of the T20 World Cup, starting June 1. Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/Twitter

West Indies are co-hosting the T20 World Cup starting on June 1, and former captain Courtney Walsh is optimistic about the two-time champions' chances at the World Cup this summer.

"I'm expecting them to do very well. It's a nice balanced team and I am very optimistic that they'll play quality cricket. The group is not the easiest but once we reach the super sixes, there's a really good chance."

Young pace sensation Shamar Joseph dazzled everyone with his skills earlier this year when he bowled West Indies to their first Test win in Australia in 27 years.

Most of the players from the Caribbean are plying their trade in T20 leagues around the world, and Walsh feels the 24-year-old must be protected to ensure a long career.

"West Indies have to (protect him), he's got to protect himself. When I watch his interviews he has a very level head, which is very, very good to see. He loves the game, has passion for the game.

"I think West Indies have to make sure to look after him. Keep him injury-free for longevity. It's early days yet but I'm very excited to see what he does.

"I know he hasn't played a lot of games here in India in the IPL but being here as well soak up the atmosphere will do a lot," he added.