News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Molestation case: Guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata, police but ....

Molestation case: Guv won't show CCTV footage to Mamata, police but ....

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 08, 2024 20:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

In the backdrop of a woman employee levelling molestation charge against West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said it would show the related CCTV footage to 100 people, except "politician" Mamata Banerjee and "her police".

IMAGE: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and his wife Lakshmi show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes for the Lok Sabha elections, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, April 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Following the allegation, the police requested the Raj Bhavan to share the CCTV footage concerned.

 

The Governor, however, directed his staff not to cooperate with the police in this regard.

"Governor Bose has launched a programme 'SACH KE SAAMNE' in the background of the mischievous and fabricated allegations by the police that Raj Bhavan is not sparing the CCTV footage of an incident which is under the illegal and unconstitutional investigation of the police," the Raj Bhavan said in a post on X handle.

It asked the people to send requests over email or phone to attend the programme at Raj Bhavan and the first 100 people would be allowed to see the footage inside the Governor's House on Thursday morning.

"Governor has decided that the CCTV footage can be seen by any citizen of West Bengal — except politician Mamata Banerjee and her police for the stand they had taken, which is in public domain," the post read.

A contractual woman employee of the Raj Bhavan on Friday lodged a written complaint with the Kolkata Police alleging molestation by the governor in the Governor's House.

Bose had described the allegation as "absurd drama" and labelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's politics as "dirty”.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bengal guv opens anti-graft cell in Raj Bhavan
Bengal guv opens anti-graft cell in Raj Bhavan
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
TMC lodges complaint with EC against Bengal guv
Very cordial relationship with Mamata: Bengal guv
Very cordial relationship with Mamata: Bengal guv
Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters
Rural FMCG growth overtakes urban after 5 quarters
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine globally: Report
AstraZeneca withdraws COVID vaccine globally: Report
Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?
Can West Indies win T20 World Cup?
Sam Pitroda quits as Cong's overseas chief after row
Sam Pitroda quits as Cong's overseas chief after row
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation

Raj Bhavan staffer accuses Bengal guv of molestation

Bengal guv opens 'Peace Home' for Sandeshkhali women

Bengal guv opens 'Peace Home' for Sandeshkhali women

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances