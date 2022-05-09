News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli

The Many Moods Of Virat Kohli

By Rediff Cricket
May 09, 2022 10:56 IST
Virat Kohli's woeful run with the bat continued at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, May 8, 2022, as he fell for his third golden duck in IPL 2022, perishing off the first ball of Royal Challengers Bangalore's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Even though he walked back disappointed, a charged up Kohli took the field as the RCB bowlers put up a spirited performance to guide their team to a thumping 67 run victory and boost their chances of making it to the play-offs.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Virat Kohli's many moods.

 

 

IMAGE: Kohli celebrates with Glenn Maxwell after the Aussie picked up a wicket. Photographs: BCCI

 

IMAGE: Kohli seems unhappy with an event on the field.

 

IMAGE: RCB Captain Faf du Plessis, Maxwell and Kohli are all smiles after the win.

 

IMAGE: What's Kohli telling Faf?

 

IMAGE: Virat, Faf, Maxi enjoy their emphatic victory against SRH.

 

IMAGE: Short of runs, but not short of laughs.

 

 

IMAGE: Kohli and Maxwell's in-joke brings a smile to Faf's face.

 

IMAGE: The duo keep going on and on...

 

IMAGE: The Great Brian Lara -- SRH's batting coach and strategic advisor -- speaks to RCB's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson, while South Africans Faf du Plessis and Marco Jansen catch up after the game.

 

IMAGE: SRH's pace sensation Umran Malik (in orange) with RCB's Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Karn Sharma.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
