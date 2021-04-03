News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Smith joins DC squad in Mumbai, to quarantine for seven days

Smith joins DC squad in Mumbai, to quarantine for seven days

Source: PTI
April 03, 2021 15:47 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steve Smith

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Steve Smith. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Steve Smith/Twitter

Star Australian batsman Steve Smith on Saturday joined the Delhi Capitals squad and will undergo a mandatory seven-day hard quarantine.

The 31-year-old, who was released by Rajasthan Royals, was acquired by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.2 crore at the IPL auctions in February.

"2 monumental icons in one frame. Welcome to the DC family, @stevesmith49," the franchise tweeted a picture of the Australian with the Gateway of India in the frame.

 

The team has already started its training camp. Smith and compatriot Marcus Stoinis will hardly get time to train before DC's opening game against the Chennai Super Kings here on April 10 as the two will undergo a week of hard quarantine.

The prolific right-hand batsman, who joined the Rajasthan Royals franchise in 2019, captained the side in the 2020 edition in the UAE, where they finished last.

At Delhi Capitals, Smith will reunite with his 2011 World Cup captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of the side.

This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Help Warner with ideas to kill time in quarantine
Help Warner with ideas to kill time in quarantine
Jadeja says excitement of meeting Dhoni still the same
Jadeja says excitement of meeting Dhoni still the same
IPL 2021: KKR desperate to turn fortunes
IPL 2021: KKR desperate to turn fortunes
IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID
IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID
Delhi sees over 3,500 COVID cases for 2nd day in row
Delhi sees over 3,500 COVID cases for 2nd day in row
UK: 7 blood clot deaths among Oxford jab recipients
UK: 7 blood clot deaths among Oxford jab recipients
Is Sinner the next big thing in tennis?
Is Sinner the next big thing in tennis?

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID

IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use