Help Warner with ideas to kill time in quarantine

April 03, 2021 13:15 IST

Australia opener David Warner, who joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Friday, asked fans for suggestions to kill time during week-long quarantine.

The Sunrisers skipper will be in quarantine for the next seven days in his hotel room as per BCCI's SOPs for IPL 2021 and took to Instagram to make his request to fans. "I've arrived and ready to go but one problem I need some ideas to get through the next few days of quarantine!! Please give me some ideas please comment below. #boredinthehouse #india #cricket. I'm just waking up after a massive massive sleep, arrived yesterday afternoon here in Chennai. Got some 6-7 days to get through quarantine. I need some ideas, please comment below give me some ideas funny stuff, silly stuff whatever it is. Netflix shows, I need something," he said in a video.

A book, a movie to stream online, dish to cook, a video game to play -- dear readers, list your suggestions for Warner on our comments section below.