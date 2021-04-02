Jadeja says excitement of meeting Dhoni still the same as 2009

Source:

April 02, 2021

Photograph: Kind Courtesy, Ravindra Jadeja/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, on Friday, shared his picture with Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying that whenever he meets the former India captain, the level of excitement is always the same.

"Whenever I meet him it feels like I m meeting him for the first time! Still Same excitement when I met him in 2009.#bonding #respectforever," Jadeja wrote along with the pictures.

Jadeja finished his quarantine, on Thursday, and joined the CSK squad for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Jadeja was out of action for three months due to a thumb injury but will take the field when CSK lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL on April 10.

CSK had posted a picture on Twitter in which Jadeja was seen smiling with Suresh Raina in the yellow jersey. 'Apna time! #WhistlePodu #Yellove,' CSK had tweeted.

Jadeja had already begun his preparation for the IPL before joining CSK camp. The all-rounder practised batting and bowling in March having made a return to the field after undergoing thumb surgery. He headed to the National Cricket Academy after that to get a fitness certificate.