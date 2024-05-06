Modi Plans Road Show In Bihar

Modi will stay in Patna overnight after the road show and address election meetings on May 13 in three Lok Sabha constituencies: Hajipur, Vaishali and Saran.

IMAGE: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra D Modi addresses an election meeting in Darbhanga, Bihar, May 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Narendra D Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, will hold his first road show in Bihar on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

Modi has visited Bihar four times so far this election cycle and addressed seven election meetings in different parliamentary constituencies.

Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar -- Bihar's senior National Democratic Alliance leader -- has held more road shows than election meetings this time.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav being assisted to his car after he experienced sudden back pain on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who suddenly suffered severe back pain while addressing an election meeting two days ago, says he will not halt his campaign despite finding it difficult to walk and stand due to back pain.

Tejashwi has already addressed 100 election meetings so far, more than any other politician in Bihar.

"The prime minister's office has approved our request for a road show," a senior BJP leader said, adding that the route for the road show is being drawn.

Tentatively, Modi's road show will commence from IT Golumber in the heart of Patna, pass through the busy Dak Bunglow Chauraha and end at Kadamkuan.

IMAGE: Dr Misa Bharti, the RJD candidate from Patliputra, in Danapur in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

Patna has two Lok Sabha seats: Patliputra and Patna Saheb, both won by the BJP in the 2014 and 2019 elections.

Ram Kirpal Yadav, the sitting BJP MP from Patliputra, hopes to make a hat-trick by defeating RJD candidate Dr Misa Bharti a third time.

Patna Saheb's incumbent BJP MP is Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Modi will stay in Patna overnight after the road show and address election meetings on May 13 in three Lok Sabha constituencies: Hajipur, Vaishali and Saran.

