Poonch terror attack: Rs 20 lakh bounty placed on 2 terrorists

Security forces on Monday released sketches of two suspected terrorists, believed to be behind the attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) vehicles, killing a soldier and injuring four others in Poonch district.

The army has also declared a reward of Rs 20 lakh for information on two terrorists.

Five IAF personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

The attackers are believed to have fled to a forest after the attack, they said.

Besides AK assault rifles, the terrorists also used a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, the officials added.

The IAF has identified the fallen hero as Corporal Vikky Pahade and expressed condolences to his family.

On Sunday, several people were detained for questioning as a massive search operation was launched in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The officials said teams of the Army's Para Commandos were also pressed into service in the search operation.

There has been no 'contact' with the terrorists yet, they said, adding that several people were detained for questioning in connection with the attack, the first major incident in Jammu region this year.

The officials said checking of vehicles has been intensified across the district which is going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

The border district of Poonch, along with adjoining Rajouri, has witnessed major terrorist attacks over the past two years.

The region was peaceful between 2003 and 2021.