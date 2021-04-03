News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Source: ANI
April 03, 2021 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Axar Patel is now in isolation and following protocols laid out by the BCCI

IMAGE: Axar Patel is now in isolation and following protocols laid out by the BCCI. Photograph: BCCI

With seven days to go for the high-octane Indian Premier League clash between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium, the Delhi-based franchise has suffered a huge blow as all-rounder Axar Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the DC camp confirmed the development.

"Unfortunately, Axar has tested positive. He is isolating and all protocols are being followed," the source said.

 

Axar is the second player after Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Nitish Rana to test positive for the virus. Rana though tested negative for coronavirus on Thursday after returning a positive result on March 22. Having undergone self-isolation after the positive result, he underwent a COVID-19 test on Thursday and tested negative.

The BCCI SOP says a player who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported that ground staff at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for coronavirus. With cases rising in the state of Maharashtra, IPL franchises have started feeling a little wary and are keeping fingers crossed with the 14th edition of the league set to get underway from April 9.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
Related News: Axar Patel, BCCI, SOP, IPL, ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
He has the 2011 World Cup-winning ball
He has the 2011 World Cup-winning ball
Exclusive! Harbhajan on 2011 World Cup win
Exclusive! Harbhajan on 2011 World Cup win
Unsung Heroes of World Cup 2011
Unsung Heroes of World Cup 2011
College terminates jailed professor Saibaba's service
College terminates jailed professor Saibaba's service
BJP to move HC against EC's ban on Himanta Sarma
BJP to move HC against EC's ban on Himanta Sarma
IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID
IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID
4,300 km run in 50 days: Soldier attempts world record
4,300 km run in 50 days: Soldier attempts world record

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID

IPL teams wary as Wankhede ground staff catch COVID

Help Warner with ideas to kill time in quarantine

Help Warner with ideas to kill time in quarantine

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use