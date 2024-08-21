News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

SKY Enjoys 'English Summer'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 21, 2024 13:09 IST
Suryakumar Yadav

Photographs: Kind courtesy Devisha Shetty/Instagram
 

Suryakumar Yadav is taking a much needed break from the intense demands of international cricket, soaking up the English summer with his loved ones.

Suryakumar Yadav

Wife Devisha Shetty shared some photographs on Instagram, capturing the family's adventures. The couple, along with Suryakumar's parents and sister, visited the London Aquarium, exploring the fascinating underwater world.

Suryakumar Yadav

The Yadavs also posed for a picture amidst a picturesque field of sunflowers.

As SKY continues to relax and recharge, fans eagerly await his return to the cricket field.

Suryakumar Yadav

 

Suryakumar Yadav

REDIFF CRICKET
