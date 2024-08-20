Yuvraj Singh's Biopic Announced!

IMAGE: The biopic aims to capture Yuvraj Singh's extraordinary journey, including his pivotal role in India's two World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011 and his courageous battle against cancer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

A biopic on Yuvraj Singh, one of India's greatest match-winners, has been announced.

The film, yet to be titled, will be produced by Bhushan Kumar and Ravi Bhagchandka. It aims to capture Yuvraj's extraordinary journey, including his pivotal role in India's two World Cup victories in 2007 and 2011 and his courageous battle against cancer.



'Relive the legend's journey from the pitch to the heart of millions -- Yuvraj Singh's story of grit and glory is coming soon on the big screen!' T-Series Films announced on Instagram.



Yuvraj is the first and only Indian cricketer to hit six sixes in international cricket when he achieved the feat in the 2007 T20 World Cup, hitting England pacer Stuart Broad for six sixes in a row.

He also held the record for the fastest fifty from just 12 balls in T20 Internationals till last year, while being named the player of the tournament in India's 2011 World Cup triumph at home.



After the World Cup he was diagnosed with mediastinal seminoma lung cancer but Yuvraj only managed to beat the dreaded disease but also made a successful comeback to cricket a year later.



He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2019.



While no details have been revealed about the cast, crew, and release date, the dashing cricketer had earlier this year expressed his wish to have Ranbir Kapoor to play him in the biopic.



'I recently watched Animal and I think Ranbir Kapoor would be the right fit for my biopic,' Yuvraj had said in January.