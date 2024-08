Photographs: Kind courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

After the gruelling intensity of the T20 World Cup and the subsequent Sri Lanka series, Rohit Sharma has opted for a much needed family getaway.

The cricketer is currently enjoying quality time with wife Ritika and daughter Samaira.

Rohit expressed the need for a break, captioning a family photo with 'Switch off & reset'.

Here's to Captain Amazing, and loving family man, making the most of this well-deserved time off.