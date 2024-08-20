News
Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 20, 2024 16:36 IST
IMAGE: Zaheer Khan, global head of cricket development at Mumbai Indians since September 2022, is reportedly is in negotiations with the Lucknow Super Giants for the mentor's role. Photograph: BCCI

Zaheer Khan, the retired pace legend, is set to leave Mumbai Indians to take up the role of mentor at Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Zaheer, global head of cricket development at Mumbai Indians since September 2022, is reportedly is in negotiations with the Sanjiv Goenka-owned LSG for the mentor's role.

LSG have not found a replacement for Gautam Gambhir, who quit as LSG's mentor last year to take up the same role at Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2024.

LSG will also lose Bowling Coach Morne Morkel

after the South African agreed to join the Indian team in the same role.

'Sources within the IPL suggest that Zaheer is being considered for the role that Gambhir held and could also provide his expertise to the Lucknow Super Giants' bowlers. He will also be a key interlocutor, rather a go-between, for players and the management of the franchise, the owner of which is known to be very passionate about the game,' said a report in Cricbuzz.

If he joins LSG, Zaheer will link up with Head coach Justin Langer and Assistant Coaches Adam Voges, Lance Klusener and Jonty Rhodes.

 

Zaheer, who played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs and was part of the World Cup winning Indian team in 2011, represented Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), Royal Challengers Bangalore (now Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Mumbai Indians during his IPL career.

REDIFF CRICKET
