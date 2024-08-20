News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Where's Hardik Holidaying?

Where's Hardik Holidaying?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 20, 2024 19:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram
 

After holidaying in Greece with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya seems to be enjoying another beach getaway.

The Mumbai Indians skipper shared glimpses from his seaside vacation on Instagram without revealing where he is.

Hardik has been enjoying an extended break from cricket. After playing in the three match T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, he skipped the subsequent ODI series.

With Hardik appearing not keen on a return to Test cricket, he has not been named in the Duleep Trophy squads.

He will next be seen in action during the three match T20I series against Bangladesh in October.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Rohit Enjoys His Daddy Duties
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
Dhoni's Birthday Bash for Ranchi Friends
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Chahal-Shaw Bond In Britain
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Let our son die, aged parents plead before SC
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Yuvraj Biopic Announced!
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket
Kiran Choudhry quits as MLA, BJP may give RS ticket
Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa
Depression Nearly Broke Me: Robin Uthappa

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

Jurel Can't Stop Praising Captain Rohit

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

Zaheer To Quit Mumbai Indians? Headed To?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances