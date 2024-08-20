Where's Hardik Holidaying?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

After holidaying in Greece with rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya seems to be enjoying another beach getaway.

The Mumbai Indians skipper shared glimpses from his seaside vacation on Instagram without revealing where he is.



Hardik has been enjoying an extended break from cricket. After playing in the three match T20I series against Sri Lanka last month, he skipped the subsequent ODI series.

With Hardik appearing not keen on a return to Test cricket, he has not been named in the Duleep Trophy squads.

He will next be seen in action during the three match T20I series against Bangladesh in October.