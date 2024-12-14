News
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Toss Miscalculation

December 14, 2024 09:35 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's toss call sparks online backlash. Photograph: Kind courtesy CricketAustralia.com.au/X
 

Rohit Sharma faced a barrage of online criticism after winning the toss and electing to bowl first in the third Test against Australia at the Gabba on Saturday.

Despite the overcast conditions seemingly favouring the bowlers, the decision proved to be a gamble that didn't pay off immediately.

The Australian openers, Nathan McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, appeared unperturbed by India's pace attack. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj struggled to find their rhythm, while Akash Deep showed promise in his early spells.

Rain interruptions disrupted the flow of the game, adding to India's frustrations.

The early showers and subsequent delays further hampered India's bowling plans, allowing the Australian openers to build a solid foundation.

