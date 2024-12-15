How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj flipped the bails at the striker's end. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a dramatic twist on Day 2 of the third Test in Brisbane, India's mind games played a pivotal role in the dismissal of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

This was reminiscent of the 2023 Ashes, where Stuart Broad had swapped the bails and, on the very next delivery, Labuschagne edged a good-length ball from Mark Wood, with Joe Root taking a stunning catch at first slip to dismiss him.

In the 33rd over of Australia's first innings, Siraj walked over to Labuschagne's end, engaged in a fiery exchange with the batter, and flipped the bails at the striker's end. The move, which quickly went viral, triggered a chorus of boos from the Gabba crowd, reminding everyone of Siraj's previous run-ins with Australian players during the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The home crowd showed no mercy as they jeered Siraj, but Labuschagne responded by flipping the bails back as Siraj walked away, much to the amusement of the spectators.

Although Siraj did not dismiss Labuschagne in that over, the psychological warfare had its intended effect.

In the very next over, Nitish Reddy bowled a fuller delivery outside off, tempting Labuschagne into a cover drive. The batter ended up edging it thickly, with the ball flying straight to Virat Kohli at second slip.

The former India captain erupted in celebration, raising a finger to his lips in a classic "silence the crowd" gesture.