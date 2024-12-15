News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal

How Siraj's Mind Games Led to Labuschagne's Dismissal

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 15, 2024 08:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mohammed Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj flipped the bails at the striker's end. Photograph: BCCI/X

In a dramatic twist on Day 2 of the third Test in Brisbane, India's mind games played a pivotal role in the dismissal of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne.

This was reminiscent of the 2023 Ashes, where Stuart Broad had swapped the bails and, on the very next delivery, Labuschagne edged a good-length ball from Mark Wood, with Joe Root taking a stunning catch at first slip to dismiss him.

 

In the 33rd over of Australia's first innings, Siraj walked over to Labuschagne's end, engaged in a fiery exchange with the batter, and flipped the bails at the striker's end. The move, which quickly went viral, triggered a chorus of boos from the Gabba crowd, reminding everyone of Siraj's previous run-ins with Australian players during the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval.

The home crowd showed no mercy as they jeered Siraj, but Labuschagne responded by flipping the bails back as Siraj walked away, much to the amusement of the spectators.

Although Siraj did not dismiss Labuschagne in that over, the psychological warfare had its intended effect.

In the very next over, Nitish Reddy bowled a fuller delivery outside off, tempting Labuschagne into a cover drive. The batter ended up edging it thickly, with the ball flying straight to Virat Kohli at second slip.
The former India captain erupted in celebration, raising a finger to his lips in a classic "silence the crowd" gesture.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
Kane Williamson's Bizarre Dismissal
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
Jadeja's Return: A Wise Move by India?
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
Trolls Feast on Rohit's Miscalculation
PIX: Australia rebuild after Bumrah's twin strikes
PIX: Australia rebuild after Bumrah's twin strikes
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
Bundesliga PIX: Mainz stun Bayern; Leverkusen win
Bundesliga PIX: Mainz stun Bayern; Leverkusen win
EPL PIX: Liverpool, Arsenal held to draws
EPL PIX: Liverpool, Arsenal held to draws

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
Sara Tendulkar Stuns at the Gabba
Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba
Boos Rain Down On Siraj At Gabba

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances