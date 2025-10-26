HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Signing off from....' Rohit Sharma drops a bombshell!

October 26, 2025 18:43 IST

The post, which came came amid a wave of uncertainty surrounding his ODI career, fuelled speculations that the aggressive opener has probably played his last match for India on Australian soil

Rohit

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma shared an image of him entering the Sydney airport on Sunday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/X

Amid speculations over his international future, Rohit Sharma has set the social media on fire with a cryptic post on Sunday, a day after the conclusion of the three-match ODI series Down Under. 

Rohit, who turned back the clock with a crafty hundred in the final ODI in Sydney, shared an image of him entering the departure area at the Sydney  airport via his official 'X' handle and captioned the post: "One last time, signing off from Sydney."

The post fuelled speculations that the aggressive opener has probably played his last match for India on Australian soil as it came amid a wave of uncertainty surrounding his ODI career. 

 

Rohit, who scored a fighting 73 off 97 balls albeit in a lost cause in the second ODI, has already retired from Tests and T20Is. 

He called it quits from T20Is after leading India to their 2024 T20 World Cup title and stepped away from Test cricket earlier this year.

One-dayers remain the only active international format for Rohit as well as for his long-time teammate Virat Kohli.

With no ODI series in Australia in the next two years, it is impossible to think that the 38-year-old Mumbaikar will again be seen Down Under in India blues.

Rohit, who has tallied 11,370 ODI runs in 268 innings, first toured Australia for the CB Series in 2007-08.

REDIFF CRICKET
