Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished

Rohit Shows He's Far From Finished

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2025 11:53 IST

Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma's well-made 73 steadied the Indian innings. Photograph: Screengrab
 

Rohit Sharma once again reminded fans why he is an ODI legend.

Fighting hard for a well-crafted 73, he couldn't quite convert it into a century, but that didn't stop the crowd and fans on social media from going ga-ga over his innings.

Mitchell Starc tempted him into a pull shot, but it didn't quite get the distance, and Josh Hazlewood held on in the deep. Still, it was a brilliant knock, putting India in a strong position and showcasing Rohit's ability to anchor the innings while scoring at a healthy pace.

Rohit's innings was backed superbly by Shreyas Iyer, who was also finding the boundary regularly.

After a quiet outing in the previous match, this knock was Rohit at his best, mixing patience, power, and timing with finesse.

Fans went into a frenzy on social media, praising not just his runs but also his composure and ability to fight under pressure.

One moment that had everyone talking was the massive run-out scare in the third over. Shubman Gill played Starc's delivery to Mitchell Owen at backward point, and the Aussie tried a direct hit at the bowler's end.

Rohit, halfway down the pitch, executed a brilliant dive and turned it into a safe single, leaving fans in awe of his reflexes.

REDIFF CRICKET
