IMAGE: Harshit Rana celebrates with Rohit Sharma after he takes the wicket of Mitchell Owen. Photograph: BCCI

Speedster Harshit Rana revealed a conversation between him and India captain Shubman Gill and the role of former skipper Rohit Sharma that led to Mitchell Owen's dismissal in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

In the 38th over of the first innings, before the fourth ball, Gill instructed Rana to keep a slip in place. However, he refused but Rohit convinced Harshit to place a man at first slip and moved into the position himself.

The very next ball, Rana hit the hard length and induced an outside edge, which flew to Rohit.

SEE: Rohit backs Gill's plan, Rana gets wicket. VIDEO: BCCI

In a conversation with Washington Sundar after the match, Rana elaborated of how things panned out.

'Before I was going to bowl to Owen, Shubman said to keep a slip, and I said I didn't need it. Then Rohit Bhai said, 'Keep the slip,' so he went there, and the first ball went to the slip. I was like, thank God,' Harshit said while speaking to Sundar in a candid chat in a video posted by the BCCI.

Rana and Sundar also spoke of their respective spells and how they helped India script victory in Sydney.