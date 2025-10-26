Why Rohit has ditched fearless batting approach

IMAGE: celebrates his century during the ODI match against Australia at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday. Rohit has adapted his game to being more calculative after stepping down as skipper, says Mohammad Kaif. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shed light on the noticeable change in veteran batter Rohit Sharma’s approach since his return to international cricket during the recently concluded three-match ODI series in Australia.

During his tenure as captain, Rohit built a reputation for leading from the front with explosive starts and fearless strokeplay. But freed from leadership duties, the 38-year-old seems to have recalibrated his game by choosing to anchor innings, avoid risks early, and bat deeper to build big scores.

In the second and third ODIs, Rohit faced a combined 222 balls -- 236 across the series -- marking a sharp contrast to his earlier attacking style. Kaif believes this evolution stems from Rohit’s understanding that, at this stage of his career, consistency and runs matter more than flamboyance.

'I think it is about captaincy. Now he is playing solely as a batter. He will be cautious. He is not a captain or a leader. He is not pressured by setting the example of leading from the front by hitting a six on the first ball. He has played a lot of balls,' Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

'Rohit knows people will judge him by the number of runs he scores. He won't go for a 20-ball 40-run cameo. He knows he has to play big knocks. He will take fewer risks and take his innings deep. It is now clear that he won't throw away his wicket,' Kaif concluded.

After a subdued outing on Perth’s green top, where he scored 8 off 14 balls, Rohit bounced back with a steady 73 off 97 in Adelaide before producing a vintage masterclass in the final ODI -- an unbeaten 121 off 125 balls.

Mixing caution with aggression, Rohit paced his innings to perfection as he and Virat Kohli stitched a match-winning 168-run stand to seal India’s nine-wicket victory.