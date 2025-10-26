HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'If the hunger's there, he'll carry on'

'If the hunger's there, he'll carry on'

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

October 26, 2025 12:33 IST

x

Virat Kohli looked in control during his innings of 74 against Australia in the 3rd ODI in Sydney on Saturday

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looked in control during his innings of 74 against Australia in the 3rd ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli’s longevity in international cricket will depend not on his body, but on his mind, the hunger to keep going after 15 glittering years at the top.

Kohli silenced critics in Sydney with a fluent, unbeaten 74 off 81 balls, laced with seven boundaries, steering India to a commanding nine-wicket win alongside captain Rohit Sharma. The duo stitched an unbroken 168-run stand for the second wicket, chasing down Australia’s 237 with authority.

 

Having overseen Kohli’s most prolific years as coach, Shastri knows the batter better than most.

'In his case, it’s about passion, hunger and desire, how much is still there?' Shastri told Fox Cricket.

'When you’ve played for over a decade and a half and achieved almost everything, the question is: what’s left to look forward to?

'If that drive remains, he’ll stay fit. There’s no doubt about that. It’s all about form and the mental side — that hunger and enjoyment. If that’s still there, he’ll carry on. Physically, there’s no problem at all,' he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Australia opener David Warner said Kohli’s fitness and mindset could easily see him extend his career to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

'That’s a question only Virat can answer,' Warner said.

'If he’s got the hunger and desire, there’s no reason he can’t play in 2027. He’s one of the fittest guys in the game, a great father and husband too.

'It’s about whether he still has that passion to wake up every day and do the hard yards. Knowing Virat, I’d never doubt that.'

Kohli, who turns 37 in 2025, remains India’s most prolific ODI batter of the last decade, and judging by his composure in Sydney, he seems keen to carry on for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Why Rohit, Kohli still matter for India's 2027 World Cup
Why Rohit, Kohli still matter for India's 2027 World Cup
'If this isn't poetic justice, then what is'
'If this isn't poetic justice, then what is'
PIX: Man United continue win streak, Liverpool lose again
PIX: Man United continue win streak, Liverpool lose again
Messi's Kerala visit in November postponed
Messi's Kerala visit in November postponed
Norris takes Mexico pole to up pressure on Piastri
Norris takes Mexico pole to up pressure on Piastri

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Memorable Piyush Pandey Ad Campaigns

webstory image 2

Where Did Sundar Pichai Go To School?

webstory image 3

8 Temples Offering Unusual Prasad

VIDEOS

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during Malaysian welcome ceremony 1:26

Trump's 'iconic' dance moves steal the show during...

Yuvika Chaudhary spotted outside a salon 1:04

Yuvika Chaudhary spotted outside a salon

Sushmita Sen's Graceful Simplicity Impresses Everyone0:51

Sushmita Sen's Graceful Simplicity Impresses Everyone

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO