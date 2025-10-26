'If the hunger's there, he'll carry on'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli looked in control during his innings of 74 against Australia in the 3rd ODI in Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/X

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri believes Virat Kohli’s longevity in international cricket will depend not on his body, but on his mind, the hunger to keep going after 15 glittering years at the top.

Kohli silenced critics in Sydney with a fluent, unbeaten 74 off 81 balls, laced with seven boundaries, steering India to a commanding nine-wicket win alongside captain Rohit Sharma. The duo stitched an unbroken 168-run stand for the second wicket, chasing down Australia’s 237 with authority.

Having overseen Kohli’s most prolific years as coach, Shastri knows the batter better than most.

'In his case, it’s about passion, hunger and desire, how much is still there?' Shastri told Fox Cricket.

'When you’ve played for over a decade and a half and achieved almost everything, the question is: what’s left to look forward to?

'If that drive remains, he’ll stay fit. There’s no doubt about that. It’s all about form and the mental side — that hunger and enjoyment. If that’s still there, he’ll carry on. Physically, there’s no problem at all,' he added.

Echoing the sentiment, Australia opener David Warner said Kohli’s fitness and mindset could easily see him extend his career to the 2027 World Cup in South Africa.

'That’s a question only Virat can answer,' Warner said.

'If he’s got the hunger and desire, there’s no reason he can’t play in 2027. He’s one of the fittest guys in the game, a great father and husband too.

'It’s about whether he still has that passion to wake up every day and do the hard yards. Knowing Virat, I’d never doubt that.'

Kohli, who turns 37 in 2025, remains India’s most prolific ODI batter of the last decade, and judging by his composure in Sydney, he seems keen to carry on for the 2027 ODI World Cup.