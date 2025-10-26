Ro-Ko, Gambhir moment sparks chatter after Sydney win

IMAGE: Following his Awards at the post-match presentation on Saturday, Rohit Sharma and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir did not exchange smiles while Virat Kohli was seen speaking on his phone. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes life has come to a full circle for batting bigwigs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as they stand at the twilight phase of their careers, where scoring runs will guarantee their spot in India's ODI fold, just like when they broke out into the international circuit.

Speculations were rife about Rohit and Virat's retirements after the Australian tour, but the duo silenced their critics with a flamboyant display.

Rohit and Kohli guided India to a 9-wicket win with an unbeaten 168-run stand in the 3rd ODI in Sydney on Saturday.

Rohit finished the ODI part of the tour as the highest run-getter with 202 runs, averaging 101 and was rightfully named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Both stalwarts were seen doing their own thing at the post-match press conference -- Virat was conversing on the phone while Rohit, with his two accolades, walked past head coach Gautam Gambhir, without seemingly exchanging smiles with him.

Deciphering scenes following the post-match presentation, Kaif said on his YouTube channel: 'Virat Kohli was talking to someone on the phone after the match. After collecting the Man of the Match and Man of the Series trophies, Rohit Sharma also walked past Gautam Gambhir. They could have exchanged smiles, but he walked past him. It is now clear that they have decided their respect is in their own hands. 'If I score runs, then I will play'.'

'When you are a new player, you know that nobody is going to support you, and you must perform to stay in the team. They have the same approach again towards the end of their career. It's like, 'Yaha koi dost yaar nahi hai, main Hindustan ke liye khelunga' (There are no friends here, I will play for India). Under this situation, it is not a team game, especially when people are waiting to remove them when their form dips,' he added.