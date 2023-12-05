News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London

Shubman Gill's Winter Getaway In London

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 05, 2023 17:45 IST
Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is recharging himself in London, making memories with friends and documenting the fun in a series of photos.

The newly appointed Gujarat Titans skipper, who didn't play the thrilling five-match T20I series against Australia, showed his smart play off the field, wisely using this downtime to refuel before diving into the action-packed all-format tour awaiting him in South Africa.

Shubman Gill

Several snapshots from Gill's winter getaway in London were shared on Instagram by his friend Raghav Sharma, garnering attention on social media.

Virat Kohli too is currently in London enjoying quality time with his family while Rohit Sharma wrapped up his holiday in the city and returned to Mumbai.

Shubman Gill

 
REDIFF CRICKET
