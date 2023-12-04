News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli must show he is a better option'

'Kohli must show he is a better option'

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 04, 2023 09:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have been absent from T20Is since the World Cup in Australia in November 2022. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
 

Speculation surrounds the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20I cricket, especially with regard to their involvement in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Both cricketers have been absent from T20Is since the T20 World Cup in Australia in November 2022. Although there were anticipation about their comeback following the ODI World Cup, the BCCI recently declared their ongoing break from T20Is, extending into the South Africa tour.

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar believes Kohli and Rohit's return to T20Is should not coincide closely with the World Cup. He emphasised the importance of simplifying the approach, advocating for team selection based on current form in the lead-up to the tournament, considering the limited number of international matches before the event.

'Who knows what's in store in life? I don't know what's going to happen tomorrow. I believe the approach should be extremely simple. We have played a lot of World Cups and haven't been able to win them,' said Manjrekar.

Reflecting on India's ICC trophy drought since the 2013 Champions Trophy, Manjrekar highlighted the need for a straightforward approach in team selection.

'We are maybe playing slightly different cricket in the final stages of World Cups. When something goes out of your hand, simplify it. Pick your team based on form close to the World Cup.'

Manjrekar stressed Kohli's need to outshine young players and Rohit's competition with Hardik Pandya for T20 batter and captain roles.

'Virat Kohli will have to show that he is a better option than the youngsters who are playing currently,' said Manjrekar, 'and Rohit Sharma as T20 batter and captain versus Hardik Pandya, the T20 batter, all-rounder and captain.'

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'
'Rohit's a leader; expect him to captain till T20 WC'
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
If they want to play...: Nehra on Virat, Rohit's future
Loans May Become Costlier
Loans May Become Costlier
Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi belt
Bharat Jodo Yatra fails to boost Cong in Hindi belt
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
MAPPED: Mizoram results 2023, constituency-wise
Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS
Battle for Mizoram 2023: LEADS/RESULTS

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara

T20 WC: Virat, Rohit bring a lot of experience: Lara

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

End of the road for Kohli, Rohit in India's T20 team?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances