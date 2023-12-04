Sheetal Devi, Shubman Gill Join Forces

In a unique convergence of champions, cricketer Shubman Gill and exceptional archer Sheetal Devi came together to celebrate the triumphs of Asian Games heroes.
Gill shared a photograph on Instagram with a caption, 'Honored to meet the heroes who've raised our flag high at the Asian Games. Their dedication and spirit are a true representation of excellence. Here's to celebrating victories and the relentless pursuit of greatness!'
Sheetal Devi, the 16-year-old sensation from Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the spotlight with three medals at the Asian Para Games, securing her position as the top-ranked archer in the women's compound archery open category.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com