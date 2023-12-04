Sheetal Devi, Shubman Gill Join Forces

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubman Gill/Instagram

In a unique convergence of champions, cricketer Shubman Gill and exceptional archer Sheetal Devi came together to celebrate the triumphs of Asian Games heroes.

Gill shared a photograph on Instagram with a caption, 'Honored to meet the heroes who've raised our flag high at the Asian Games. Their dedication and spirit are a true representation of excellence. Here's to celebrating victories and the relentless pursuit of greatness!'

Sheetal Devi, the 16-year-old sensation from Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the spotlight with three medals at the Asian Para Games, securing her position as the top-ranked archer in the women's compound archery open category.

IMAGE: Asian Para Games Gold Medallist and the World's First Armless Woman Archer Sheetal Devi at the unveiling of the book Being You: Against All Odds, in New Delhi last week, here and below. Photographs: Ishant/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi displays her incredible prowess with the bow and arrow, here and below.

IMAGE: Sheetal Devi with her mother at the book launch.

