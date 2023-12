IMAGE: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya, cool and casual as ever. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hardik Pandya/Instagram

Hardik Pandya may be away from the cricketing field due to injury, but he never forgets to give fans a peak into his life.

Mumbai Indians' latest acquisition took to social media to post a series of photos of the Pandya siblings and captioned it, 'My pillar'.

Hardik's put-on rivalry with his elder brother during IPL games always entertains onlookers, but their life away from the pitch is a colourful one.