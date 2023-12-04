Anushka And Virat's London Bliss

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surender Mohan/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the best use of time away from their busy lives as movie star and cricketer by enjoying London.

Bombay Bustle Chef Surender Mohan welcomed Anu and Virat warmly, and the delightful moment was shared on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their visit. 'What a pleasure to welcome again two of my favourites @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma,' Mohan posted. 'Thaank you for dining @bombaybustle.'

Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been given a break from the white-ball series against South Africa. They will make a return for the two Test series against the Proteas, starting on December 26.