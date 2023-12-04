News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Anushka And Virat's London Bliss

Anushka And Virat's London Bliss

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 04, 2023 16:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surender Mohan/Instagram
 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are making the best use of time away from their busy lives as movie star and cricketer by enjoying London.

Bombay Bustle Chef Surender Mohan welcomed Anu and Virat warmly, and the delightful moment was shared on Instagram, expressing gratitude for their visit. 'What a pleasure to welcome again two of my favourites @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma,' Mohan posted. 'Thaank you for dining @bombaybustle.'

Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been given a break from the white-ball series against South Africa. They will make a return for the two Test series against the Proteas, starting on December 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
Indian Teams For South Africa: The Key Takeaways
Will Rohit lead India in T20 World Cup?
Will Rohit lead India in T20 World Cup?
The Stylish Pandyas!
The Stylish Pandyas!
Did TDP's pullout help Cong's Telangana sweep?
Did TDP's pullout help Cong's Telangana sweep?
What Is Your 2024 Game Plan, Modiji?
What Is Your 2024 Game Plan, Modiji?
Is Ravi Bishnoi India's New Spin Sensation?
Is Ravi Bishnoi India's New Spin Sensation?
Cong 'will look into' complaints of INDIA partners
Cong 'will look into' complaints of INDIA partners

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Sheetal Devi, Shubman Gill Join Forces

Sheetal Devi, Shubman Gill Join Forces

'Kohli must show he is a better option'

'Kohli must show he is a better option'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances