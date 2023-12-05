News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 05, 2023 09:58 IST
Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat watched the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and tweeted an honest review of the film on his X handle on Sunday.

He criticised the movie for 'glorifying misogyny' and said he wasted three hours to watch a 'pathetically made movie'.

Jaydev Unadkats tweet

 

His review was retweeted about 700 times and got over 1,300 likes and over 64k views.

Fearing backlash over his strongly worded review, the left-arm pacer deleted the post after just about an hour of sharing it.

His followers reacted to the deletion of his post thus:

Jaydev Unadkat Animal review post reaction

 

Jaydev Unadkat Animal review post reaction

 

Jaydev Unadkat Animal review post reaction

 

Jaydev Unadkat Animal review post reaction

 

REDIFF CRICKET
