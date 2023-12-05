Why Did Unadkat Delete Animal Review?

Jaydev Unadkat watched the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and tweeted an honest review of the film on his X handle on Sunday.

He criticised the movie for 'glorifying misogyny' and said he wasted three hours to watch a 'pathetically made movie'.

His review was retweeted about 700 times and got over 1,300 likes and over 64k views.

Fearing backlash over his strongly worded review, the left-arm pacer deleted the post after just about an hour of sharing it.

His followers reacted to the deletion of his post thus: