Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Pakistan Team

Shoaib Akhtar Rips Into Pakistan Team

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: October 26, 2023 11:36 IST
Babar Azam

IMAGE: Shoaib Akhtar expressed disappointment at the state of Pakistan's World Cup 2023 campaign. Photograph: PCB/X
 

The Pakistan cricket team finds itself in a storm of criticism, and it's all too warranted.

Pakistan suffered a shock eight wicket defeat against lower-ranked Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 game on Monday, October 23, 2023.

Despite being touted as pre-tournament favourites, Pakistan now teeters on the brink of an early exit, having endured three consecutive losses. Any more missteps could spell disaster for the team.

'The present state of Pakistan cricket and the team's performance are a direct result of the choices made over the past 20-30 years,' Shoaib Akhtar posted on X.

'Persisting with the same personnel and repeating the same mistakes will yield the same undesired results.'

REDIFF CRICKET
