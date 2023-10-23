News
PHOTOS: Giant-slayers Afghanistan stun Pakistan in Chennai

PHOTOS: Giant-slayers Afghanistan stun Pakistan in Chennai

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 23, 2023 23:34 IST
Afghanistan's top order fired to record a memorable eight-wicket victory against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup in Chennai on Monday.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique smashed half-centuries and the team plundered 91 runs from the final 10 overs to post 282-7 on a turning track at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.

In the chase, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran (87) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (65) combined in a breakneck opening stand of 130 to give their side the perfect start.

Rahmat Shah (77) then joined skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (48) in an unbroken 96-run stand to secure Afghanistan's second victory of the tournament, which was also their first ODI win against the 1992 champions.

PHOTOS from a memorable chase and a famous win...

The Afghanistan team celebrate in the dug out after a thumping win over Pakistan

IMAGE: The Afghanistan team celebrate in the dug out after a thumping win over Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/X

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in action during his attacking innings 

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in action during his attacking innings. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bump fists during their opening stand of 130

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmanullah Gurbaz bump fists during their innings. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi bats during his innings of 48 off 45

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi bats during his innings of 48 off 45. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a stroke-filled 65 off 53 balls 

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a stroke-filled 65 off 53 balls. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Hasan Ali celebrates after taking out Rahmanullah Gurbaz

IMAGE: Hasan Ali celebrates after taking out Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally hit some form to top-score with 74.

IMAGE: Pakistan captain Babar Azam finally hit some form to top-score with 74. Photograph: PCB/X

Afghanistan players celebrate the wicket of Babar Azam

IMAGE: Afghanistan players celebrate the wicket of Babar Azam. Photograph: Afghanistan Cricket Board/X

Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabi celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Saud Shakeel. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters
REDIFF CRICKET
