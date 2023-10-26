IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell said the light show in Perth gave him 'shocking headaches'. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Glenn Maxwell's masterclass in Delhi and David Warner's wonderful century followed by Adam Zampa's brilliance helped Australia register the highest-ever win by runs in World Cup history, beating The Netherlands by 309 runs at the Arun Jaitley stadium on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

After playing a stunning 106 run knock from 44 balls against the Dutch, Maxwell said he was 'pretty cooked all day' and was happy to just go out and play.

Maxwell was not too pleased with the light show during the drinks break of matches at World Cup 2023.

'Something like that light show happened at Perth during a Big Bash game and I just felt like it gave me shocking headaches and it takes me a while for my eyes to readjust,' Maxwell said at the post-match presentation.

'I just think it's the dumbest idea for cricketers when you've got this thing coming at you quickly and your eyes take so long to adjust... and I think we just lost a wicket and the Perth Stadium lights went nuts and I was at the other end and it took me ages to get my eyes to go again.

'It's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,' Maxwell added.

David Warner disagreed.

'I absolutely loved the light show, what an atmosphere,' Warner posted on X. 'It's all about the fans. Without you all we won't be able to do what we love.'