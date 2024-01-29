'I wasn't even coming out to the ground.'

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph with match-winning figures of 7 for 68 ripped through the Australian batting to help his team to an 8 run win on Day 4 of the second Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday, January 28, 2024. He was named Player of the Match and Player of the Series. Photograph: X

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph took 7-68 as he bowled through pain to give his team their first Test win in Australia since 1997 with an eight run upset on day four of the day-night second Test in Brisbane.

Forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, Joseph bounced back to claim six wickets in a session to help West Indies sensationally dismiss Australia for 207 in pursuit of their modest target of 216.

On Day 3, Joseph endured a blow on his toe following a pin-point yorker from Starc. He hobbled out of the field and his participation on Day 4 was in doubt.

Then before play on Day 4 he was seen training. The 24 year old was handed the ball after the first hour on Day 4. He scalped seven in his 11.5 overs and produced the spell of the two Test series.

'I wasn't even coming out to the ground this morning to be fair. I must give a shout-out to the doctor. He is an amazing doctor to me. He told me to come to the ground for a reason, even if it's just to support the guys,' Joseph was quoted by ESPNCricinfo as telling the broadcasters.

'But I came and he did something to my toe. I don't know what he did, but something worked. So I just had that time to go out there and bowl and bring this game home for my team,' Joseph added.

'(My team-mates) said just go out there and do it -- take wickets. It was just our positivity. I told my skipper I would bowl to the end until the last wicket falls. It doesn't matter how my toes are,' Joseph said.

'I will always be available to play for the West Indies, no matter how much money comes towards me,' Joseph, who worked as a security guard until last year, said.

'I will always be there to play Test cricket.'