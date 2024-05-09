News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Lord's cricket ground set for new roof, stands!

PIX: Lord's cricket ground set for new roof, stands!

May 09, 2024 18:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Lord's Cricket Ground/Instagram

The historic Lord's Cricket Ground will have its capacity raised by 1,100 as part of a 61.8 million pounds project to redevelop the Tavern and Allen stands.

Plans for the upgrades to the ground have been approved by the 18,000 members of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), a statement said on Thursday.



"The redevelopment of the Tavern and Allen stands will complete our stand development programme, in which we have modernised facilities at Lord's to continue to ensure the Ground remains a world-class venue for cricket," Robert Ebdon, MCC Estates Director, said.

 

The existing Allen Stand, dating back to the 1930s, will be demolished entirely, with the new structure having an extra tier, while the Tavern Stand will get a new cantilevered fourth floor seating level above the retained existing structure.



The MCC say the existing steel structure of the Tavern Stand will be retained in keeping with its sustainability commitments, saving 613 tonnes of CO2.

The new roof, designed by architects WilkinsonEyre, is inspired by the shape and ribbed construction of a series of upturned traditional slip cradles -- the piece of equipment players use for catching practice.



Construction is expected to start in September at the end of the current season with completion in 2027. There will be pauses for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
Will KL Rahul step down from LSG captaincy?
RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala
RCB Team Falls In Love With Dharamsala
Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?
Did LSG Owner Scold Rahul?
AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled
AI Express sacks 25 crew members, 85 flights cancelled
Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom
Neeraj Chopra prioritises training over stardom
TMC 'stings' BJP, moves EC with Sandeshkhali video
TMC 'stings' BJP, moves EC with Sandeshkhali video
Djokovic targets peak form at French Open
Djokovic targets peak form at French Open

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero

The Sanju Samson journey: Kerala's own cult hero

New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash

New York Cricket stadium ready for India-Pak clash

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances