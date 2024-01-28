News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Inspired Shamar helps Windies upset World champs Aus at Gabba

Inspired Shamar helps Windies upset World champs Aus at Gabba

January 28, 2024 15:08 IST
'I feel like we win the series even though it's 1-1.'

IMAGE: Tears would have come to my eyes but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul, said Shamar Joseph. Photograph: X

West Indies quick Shamar Joseph took 7-68 as he bowled through pain to give the tourists a first Test win in Australia since 1997 with an incredible eight-run upset on day four of the day-night second Test in Brisbane.

 

Forced to retire hurt from a toe-crushing Mitchell Starc yorker the previous evening, Joseph bounced back to claim six wickets in a session to help West Indies sensationally dismiss Australia for 207 in pursuit of their modest target of 216.

Australia's new opener Steve Smith, who made 91 not out, farmed the strike to protect Josh Hazlewood (0) when the test hung in the balance, but it was to no avail.

Joseph, playing his first Test series, sent Hazlewood's off-stump flying and he dashed off across the Gabba field with his tongue hanging out before celebrating with his team mates.

"Tears would have come to my eyes but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul," said Joseph, who was named both Man of the Match and Man of the Series.

"It's just happiness, when was the last time we won in Australia? I can't even remember. Today's a big day for us."

It was Australia's first loss in 12 pink ball tests.

The West Indies, who arrived in Australia with a weakened and inexperienced squad, were given little hope of getting anything out of the series, a judgement apparently vindicated when they lost the first Test by 10 wickets in Adelaide.

"I feel like we win the series even though it's 1-1," Joseph added.

"It's really amazing for my team mates, I must give another shout out to them. They're really encouraging."

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had courageously declared at 289-9 with his side still behind the visitors' first innings total of 311 before his bowlers dismissed West Indies for 193 in their second dig.

Cummins, who led Australia to a World Test Championship triumph last year, said he was disappointed at the defeat but paid full tribute to West Indies.

"That was a fantastic test match and a fantastic series," he said.

"I thought in particular, Shamar, the way he bowled today was right up there and unfortunately we weren't good enough.

"We've all played enough to know that this game humbles you pretty quickly when you're thinking you're on top of the world."

West Indies last defeated Australia in a test in 2003 at Antigua.

"My message to the group is this is the beginning. It's amazing, we will enjoy it but this has to continue," said West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

"Very proud of the guys, they showed a lot of heart, especially after the first test."

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
