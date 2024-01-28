News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 28, 2024 17:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ripped through the Australian line-up picking up figures of 7 for 68 in just his second Test at the Gabba on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X
 

Shamar Joseph's seven wicket haul helped the West Indies make history at the Gabba as they defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test.

It was the West Indies's first Test win on Australian soil in 27 years.

Playing in his first Test series, nobody would have believed that the 24 year old would made such a comeback after suffering an injury on his toe while batting on Day 3 of the Test.

He was unable to finish his innings on Saturday night. Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

However, he didn't let that get in his way. The Guyanese ended the second innings on Day 4 with fiery figures of 7/68 to be named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Shamar had picked a five wicket haul in the first Test in Adelaide. He finished the series with 13 wickets at an average of 17.30 with two five wicket hauls and a best of 7 for 68.

After the match, Shamar told broadcasters: 'I told my captain that I will bowl till the last wicket falls no matter what happens to my toe.'

Shamar's story is nothing short a page from a motivational book.

Shamar Joseph

His great grandfather was sold to a zoo as a slave in the 20th century. His father worked as a labourer in the coal mines.

Born in a family of eight siblings, Shamar worked as a security guard to help sustain his family.

Shamar made his first class debut just in February 2023 against Barbados in the West Indies championships. Till three months ago, he was a net bowler in the Caribbean Premier League.

Bowling for only the first time with a pink cherry, he outshone the Australian pace machine to own the home team at the Gabba with a killer bowling spell.

'Tears would have come to my eyes, but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul,' he said .

'It's just happiness, when was the last time we won in Australia? I can't even remember. Today's a big day for us.'

How could Shamar Joseph have remembered? He wasn't even born when the West Indies won their last Test in Australia.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Aus
Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Aus
Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings
Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings
Tanmay Agarwal Scores Fastest 300!
Tanmay Agarwal Scores Fastest 300!
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
Nitish: Longest-serving Bihar CM sans JD-U majority
JD-U blames Cong caucus for INDIA's fall in Bihar
JD-U blames Cong caucus for INDIA's fall in Bihar
T20 World Cup: Can a fully-fit Chahar make a comeback?
T20 World Cup: Can a fully-fit Chahar make a comeback?
Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings
Why Ashwin-Jadeja struggled in the second innings

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Inspired Shamar helps WI upset Aus at Gabba

Inspired Shamar helps WI upset Aus at Gabba

Shamar Joseph: Remember The Name!

Shamar Joseph: Remember The Name!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances