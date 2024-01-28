Shamar Joseph Beat Injury To Beat Aussies

Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ripped through the Australian line-up picking up figures of 7 for 68 in just his second Test at the Gabba on Sunday, January 28, 2024. Photograph: ICC/X

Shamar Joseph's seven wicket haul helped the West Indies make history at the Gabba as they defeated Australia by 8 runs in the second Test.

It was the West Indies's first Test win on Australian soil in 27 years.

Playing in his first Test series, nobody would have believed that the 24 year old would made such a comeback after suffering an injury on his toe while batting on Day 3 of the Test.

He was unable to finish his innings on Saturday night. Such was the pain from his injury that Shamar almost didn't turn up at the ground for day four.

However, he didn't let that get in his way. The Guyanese ended the second innings on Day 4 with fiery figures of 7/68 to be named Player of the Match and Player of the Series.

Shamar had picked a five wicket haul in the first Test in Adelaide. He finished the series with 13 wickets at an average of 17.30 with two five wicket hauls and a best of 7 for 68.

After the match, Shamar told broadcasters: 'I told my captain that I will bowl till the last wicket falls no matter what happens to my toe.'

Shamar's story is nothing short a page from a motivational book.

His great grandfather was sold to a zoo as a slave in the 20th century. His father worked as a labourer in the coal mines.

Born in a family of eight siblings, Shamar worked as a security guard to help sustain his family.

Shamar made his first class debut just in February 2023 against Barbados in the West Indies championships. Till three months ago, he was a net bowler in the Caribbean Premier League.

Bowling for only the first time with a pink cherry, he outshone the Australian pace machine to own the home team at the Gabba with a killer bowling spell.

'Tears would have come to my eyes, but I already cried when I got my five-wicket haul,' he said .

'It's just happiness, when was the last time we won in Australia? I can't even remember. Today's a big day for us.'

How could Shamar Joseph have remembered? He wasn't even born when the West Indies won their last Test in Australia.