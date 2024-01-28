Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Australia

West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs in the Pink Ball Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

It is the first time in 27 years that the Windies have recorded a win over the Australians in Australia.

Shamar Joseph took 7 wickets to lead the Windies to a big win.

After Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon's blistering spells put Australia in control on Day three against West Indies, Steven Smith made a positive start to the hosts' chase of 216 in the second Test at The Gabba on Saturday.

At the Stumps on Day 3, Australia were 60/2 in 19 overs with Steven Smith batting on 33* and Cameron Green (9) standing unbeaten at the crease. The hosts need 156 runs to win the second Test game and clean-sweep the two-match series.