News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Australia

Pink ball Test: West Indies script shock win over Australia

Last updated on: January 28, 2024 13:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shamar Joseph

West Indies beat Australia by 8 runs in the Pink Ball Test at the Gabba on Sunday.

It is the first time in 27 years that the Windies have recorded a win over the Australians in Australia. 

Shamar Joseph took 7 wickets to lead the Windies to a big win.  

After Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon's blistering spells put Australia in control on Day three against West Indies, Steven Smith made a positive start to the hosts' chase of 216 in the second Test at The Gabba on Saturday.

At the Stumps on Day 3, Australia were 60/2 in 19 overs with Steven Smith batting on 33* and Cameron Green (9) standing unbeaten at the crease. The hosts need 156 runs to win the second Test game and clean-sweep the two-match series.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Xavi to leave Barca at the end of the season
Xavi to leave Barca at the end of the season
India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs
India 'A' crush England Lions by innings and 16 runs
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Nitish quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support
Nitish quits as Bihar CM, may return with BJP support
371 Films And Shows To Watch!
371 Films And Shows To Watch!
PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win
PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in row over viral slap video
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in row over viral slap video

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!

PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win

PIX: Pope misses double ton; Eng set India 231 for win

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances