Shamar Joseph: Remember The Name!

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph began his Test cricket with Steven Smith's wicket. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Adelaide witnessed a historic debut for West Indian Shamar Joseph in the first Test against Australia.

The young pacer not only showcased impressive batting skills, but also etched his name in cricket history by dismissing Steve Smith with his very first international delivery.

This extraordinary feat unfolded on the opening day, marking Shamar's grand entrance onto the international stage.

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph is the 23rd bowler to take a wicket with his first Test delivery. Photograph: ICC/X

In a spellbinding moment, Shamar joined the ranks of the West Indies' Tyrell Johnson in 1939, becoming only the second bowler from the Windies to secure a wicket with his first ball in a Test match.

Shamar is the 23rd bowler in Test cricket history to achieve such a remarkable milestone.

Unleashing his skills in the ninth over, Shamar strategically pitched the ball at a good length outside off stump.

The unsuspecting Smith, opening the innings in a Test for the first time, edged the delivery, and a flawless catch was secured at third slip by Justin Greaves.

Smith departed with 12 runs off 26 balls in his maiden innings as an opener.

'It was just nervousness bowling to one of the best batsmen in the Australian team that I consider. I really love Steve Smith, the way he plays and goes about his cricket,' Shamar said after the first day's play

'And getting Steve Smith, I'll remember this for the rest of my life.'

'I will actually take a picture and take it home and post it in my house.'

With just five first-class matches to his name, Shamar Joseph made a sudden impact on his Test career.