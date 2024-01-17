News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Shamar Joseph: Remember The Name!

Shamar Joseph: Remember The Name!

By REDIFF CRICKET
January 17, 2024 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shamar Joseph

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph began his Test cricket with Steven Smith's wicket. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au/X

Adelaide witnessed a historic debut for West Indian Shamar Joseph in the first Test against Australia.

The young pacer not only showcased impressive batting skills, but also etched his name in cricket history by dismissing Steve Smith with his very first international delivery.

This extraordinary feat unfolded on the opening day, marking Shamar's grand entrance onto the international stage.

 

Shamar Joseph

IMAGE: Shamar Joseph is the 23rd bowler to take a wicket with his first Test delivery. Photograph: ICC/X

In a spellbinding moment, Shamar joined the ranks of the West Indies' Tyrell Johnson in 1939, becoming only the second bowler from the Windies to secure a wicket with his first ball in a Test match.

Shamar is the 23rd bowler in Test cricket history to achieve such a remarkable milestone.

Unleashing his skills in the ninth over, Shamar strategically pitched the ball at a good length outside off stump.

The unsuspecting Smith, opening the innings in a Test for the first time, edged the delivery, and a flawless catch was secured at third slip by Justin Greaves.

Smith departed with 12 runs off 26 balls in his maiden innings as an opener.

'It was just nervousness bowling to one of the best batsmen in the Australian team that I consider. I really love Steve Smith, the way he plays and goes about his cricket,' Shamar said after the first day's play

'And getting Steve Smith, I'll remember this for the rest of my life.'

'I will actually take a picture and take it home and post it in my house.'

With just five first-class matches to his name, Shamar Joseph made a sudden impact on his Test career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Archer recover in time for T20 World Cup?
Will Archer recover in time for T20 World Cup?
How England plans to tackle spin-friendly conditions
How England plans to tackle spin-friendly conditions
Axar Patel leads Indian charge in ICC T20I rankings
Axar Patel leads Indian charge in ICC T20I rankings
Modi is main 'yajman' for Ram temple, says top priest
Modi is main 'yajman' for Ram temple, says top priest
86% CEOs bullish about India's economy in 2024
86% CEOs bullish about India's economy in 2024
Former tennis star Vicario given suspended jail term
Former tennis star Vicario given suspended jail term
Govt cancels foreign funding for leading think-tank
Govt cancels foreign funding for leading think-tank

More like this

Smith falls cheaply but Australia in control vs WI

Smith falls cheaply but Australia in control vs WI

'We miss you every day, Papa'

'We miss you every day, Papa'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances