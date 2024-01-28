News
PIX: Pope misses double ton as England set India 231 for win

Source: PTI
January 28, 2024 12:08 IST
IMAGES from Day 4 of the 1st Test played between India and England in Hyderabad, on Sunday. 

Ollie Pope propped England's score with some confident batting in the morning session

IMAGE: Ollie Pope propped England's score with some confident batting in the morning session. Photograph: BCCI

Ollie Pope's incandescent innings helped England set up a tough fourth innings chase for India before being bowled out for 420 at the stroke of lunch on the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad on Sunday.

 

Pope (196, 278b, 21x4s) propped up England, who resumed play from 316 for 6, as the Indian bowlers failed to make any impact.

India now need 231 runs for victory to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Ollie Pope celebrates his 150 with Rehan Ahmed

IMAGE: Ollie Pope celebrates his 150 with Rehan Ahmed. Photograph: BCCI

But the lack of a 'Plan B' was evident in the way the Indians bowled, often straying to the pads or going way outside the off-stump to give freebies to the Englishmen.

But Pope was not complaining either as he merrily added to the total as England flew past 400 runs in their second innings.

It was only the second time a team managed to go past that mark in India since 2012 -- Alastair Cook's England was the last side to manage that feat at Ahmedabad.

Tom Hartley is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Tom Hartley is bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin. Photograph: BCCI

Pope was helped in his endeavour by an enterprising Tom Hartley (35) as the pair milked 80 runs off 106 balls.

They executed the pre-set strategy of playing sweeps and reverse sweeps to perfection to keep the Indians a befuddled lot.

It required a shooter from Ashwin to snap the stand. Hartley stayed back to play a length ball from the off-spinner but the ball kept low to beat his defence and smashed on to the stumps' base.

Ollie Pope is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Ollie Pope is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

From there India managed to eke out a couple of quick wickets, including that of Pope to bring curtains to England's innings.

Fittingly, Bumrah, the best of Indian bowlers, ended his stay with a slower ball that dishevelled the stumps as Pope tried a reverse scoop.

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Ollie Pope. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Bumrah also fetched India's first breakthrough in the morning session, when he had Rehan Ahmed caught behind.

Ahmed, who till then showed admirable self-restraint, chased a wide one from Bumrah to give a regulation catch to KS Bharat behind the stumps.

However, Ahmed had helped Pope to make 64 runs for the seventh wicket that extended England's lead.

Mohammed Siraj reacts after K L Rahul drops Ollie Pope's catch in the slips. 

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj reacts after K L Rahul drops Ollie Pope's catch in the slips. Photograph: BCCI

England's effort was vastly different from India's outing on Saturday morning when they lost three wickets for just 15 runs in 54 minutes.

In the corresponding time, the Englishmen added 72 runs in 16 overs, losing one wicket.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
