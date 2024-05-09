News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » AI Express sacks 25 crew members after mass leave

AI Express sacks 25 crew members after mass leave

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 09, 2024 11:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Air India Express has issued termination letters to around 25 cabin crew members who reported sick that led to the cancellation of more than 90 flights, airline sources said on Thursday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Tata Group-owned airline has also given an ultimatum to the remaining cabin crew members reporting sick to join back duty by 4 pm on Thursday or face termination, they added.

 

Air India Express has also cancelled at least 60 flights for Thursday due to the non-availability of cabin crew, the sources said and added that mass leaves by a section of the cabin crew have caused immense inconvenience to passengers.

There are around 1,400 cabin crew, including about 500 at the senior level, at the airline.

Over 200 cabin crew started reporting sick from Tuesday night to protest against alleged mismanagement at the airline that caused the cancellation of over 90 flights.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Airlines cancel 12 Mumbai routes; airfares rise 193%
Airlines cancel 12 Mumbai routes; airfares rise 193%
Vistara crisis: 15 pilots quit; govt, DGCA step in
Vistara crisis: 15 pilots quit; govt, DGCA step in
What Vistara merger means for Air India
What Vistara merger means for Air India
Chess: International Master Koshy passes away
Chess: International Master Koshy passes away
Diamond League: Neeraj set to start Olympic build-up
Diamond League: Neeraj set to start Olympic build-up
Met Gala: Isha, Alia, Mona, Mindy Make India Shine
Met Gala: Isha, Alia, Mona, Mindy Make India Shine
'Sheikh Abdullah Was Genuinely Secular'
'Sheikh Abdullah Was Genuinely Secular'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights

Chaos as AI Express cancels flights over 100 flights

Flight delays: Scindia warns against unruly behaviour

Flight delays: Scindia warns against unruly behaviour

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances