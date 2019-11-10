I am like Virat Kohli, says Warner's daughter

November 10, 2019 16:43 IST

"I am like Virat Kohli," said David Warner's daughter Indi Rae while playing cricket with his father at their home.

In a video made by Candice Warner, the Australian opener's wife, young Indi Rae is seen taking on throwdowns from her father and as she prepared herself to face one of the deliveries, she repeatedly said: "I'm Virat Kohli".



Warner may be regarded as one of the best batsman in limited-overs cricket in the world but for his daughter the India captain mainstay tops everyone else.



"I'm not sure about this one. Indi wants to be Virat Kohli," the 33-year-old cricketer captioned the video on Instagram.



Warner's wife also posted the same video on Twitter saying: "This little girl has spent too much time in India. Wants to be Virat Kohli."



Warner has three daughters -- Ivy Mae, Indi Rae and Isla Rose.



While Kohli heads the overall batting charts in IPL, having amassed 5,412 runs, Warner has also been in exceptional form in the past few seasons.



Warner is at fourth position in the list with 4,706 runs in 126 games at an average of 43.17.



Warner missed the 2018 IPL season after being banned for his role in the infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa. He announced his comeback in the IPL in imperious fashion, topping the chart in the 2019 season with 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20 and a strike rate of 143.86.

Photograph: David Warner/Instagram