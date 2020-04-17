News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Who's the special fan cheering Virat?

By HARISH KOTIAN
April 17, 2020 18:04 IST
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

It has been weeks since Virat Kohli stepped out onto a cricketing field to huge cheers from fans.

His missus -- the lovely and ever so talented Anushka Sharma -- tried to make up for the absence of adulation by imitating fans's cheers which the skipper would encounter at stadia.

'Kohli, aye Kohli, Kohli, chauka maar na chauka, kya kar raha hai, aye Kohli chauka maar,' Anuskha says in an Instavideo posted on Friday.

Kohli, who is busy reading a book, doesn't seem too impressed with his actress wife's antics though.

'I thought he must be missing being on the field. Along with the love he gets from millions of fans, he must be especially missing this one particular type of fan too. So I gave him the experience,' Anushka says.

 

 

VIDEO: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

 

The lockdown has seen Anushka and Virat spend quality time together. Virushka have been sharing regular updates of their activities, including playing Monopoly and clicking adorable selfies.

Anushka even gave Virat a haircut. 'This is what quarantine does to you, you allow things like these to happen, getting a haircut with kitchen scissors,' Virat said. 'Beautiful haircut, by my wife.'

 

 

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
