April 20, 2020 13:06 IST

Do you know how difficult it is to get Mahendra Singh Dhoni's attention?

Just ask his wife Sakshi.

Sakshi tried an unique method to catch 'Mr Sweetie's eye.

'Times when you crave attention from #mrsweetie!', Sakshi said in an Instapost as she tried to bite her husband's toes.

MS -- aka 'Mr Sweetie' -- looked deep in slumber -- oblivious to his missus's antics.