SEE: Watch out for these big hitters in IPL

August 31, 2020 08:15 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw in the nets in Dubai. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

The preparations for this year's Indian Premier League is gathering full steam as the eight teams sweated it out in the United Arab Emirates.

The Indian players are particularly keen to have a hit after most of them spent more than five months indoors because of the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya sent a warning to rival teams as he showed off his big hitting abilities in the video posted by Mumbai Indians on Instagram.

'Mid-off boundary pe! Hardik ka shot boundary ke paar! (Mid-off back on the boundary but Hardik's shot clears the fielder),' Mumbai Indians said.

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw also got cracking in the nets.

Aur yeh seedha #PalmJumeirah mein bhai (This has one landed straight in Palm Jumeirah brother),' Delhi Capitals captioned the video on Instagram as Prithvi sent one flying out of the ground.