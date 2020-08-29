SEE: Rohit walks out to bat

August 29, 2020 17:56 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Masks check.

Temperature check.

Sanitiser check.

The Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders started training for the IPL at the Sheikh Zayed international cricket stadium academy in Abu Dhabi on Friday night.

KKR opted to train early evening while MI practiced under floodlights in two groups.

'Feels good to be back,' MI Captain Rohit Sharma said after the training session.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kolkata Knight Riders/Twitter

< class="rbig">'Feels great to be back in the middle, doing what we do best! It's been a challenging period of quarantine for the Knights, but we all know how important it was for everyone's well-being,' KKR tweeted.