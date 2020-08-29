SEE: Kohli looks sharp in the nets

August 29, 2020 16:40 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who arrived in Dubai last week, began training after the mandatory six day quarantine.

Virat Kohli looked sharp in the nets. The RCB skipper was seen timing his pull shot wonderfully as he hit the nets after close to five months of being indoors during the lockdown.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in intense discussion with Mike Hesson, RCB's director of cricket. Photograph: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

IMAGE: The legendary Dale Steyn with Parthiv Patel. Photograph: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter