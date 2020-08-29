News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SEE: Kohli looks sharp in the nets

SEE: Kohli looks sharp in the nets

By Rediff Cricket
August 29, 2020 16:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who arrived in Dubai last week, began training after the mandatory six day quarantine.

Virat Kohli looked sharp in the nets. The RCB skipper was seen timing his pull shot wonderfully as he hit the nets after close to five months of being indoors during the lockdown.

 

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in intense discussion with Mike Hesson, RCB's director of cricket. Photograph: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

 

RCB

IMAGE: The legendary Dale Steyn with Parthiv Patel. Photograph: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter

 

Yuzvendra Chahal

IMAGE: How did you like the golden helmets?Photograph: Royal Challengers Bangalore/Twitter
 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Rohit is IPL-ready. Are you?

Rohit is IPL-ready. Are you?

Rohit's adorable pic of daughter

Rohit's adorable pic of daughter

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use