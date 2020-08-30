News
SEE: Anushka, Virat celebrate with RCB team

By Rediff Cricket
August 30, 2020 09:32 IST
Virat Kohli

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy AnushkaSFanClub/Twitter

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January.

 

Virat Kohli

A video of Anu and Chikoo celebrating the news with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai has been shared online.

 

 

Virat Kohli

Chennai Super Kings welcomed Kohli to the Daddies Army. CSK is often labelled as the Daddies Army because it has too many players on the wrong side of the 30s.

Virat Kohli

'All the yellov3 to you guys. Welcome to the #DaddiesArmy!'

Rediff Cricket
