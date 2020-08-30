SEE: Anushka, Virat celebrate with RCB team

August 30, 2020 09:32 IST

Photographs and video: Kind courtesy AnushkaSFanClub/Twitter

Social media is flooded with congratulatory messages for Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli after the couple announced that they are expecting their first child in January.

A video of Anu and Chikoo celebrating the news with the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in Dubai has been shared online.

Chennai Super Kings welcomed Kohli to the Daddies Army. CSK is often labelled as the Daddies Army because it has too many players on the wrong side of the 30s.

'All the yellov3 to you guys. Welcome to the #DaddiesArmy!'