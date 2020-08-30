PHOTOS: Delhi Capitals kick off training for IPL

August 30, 2020 15:02 IST

Delhi Capitals started their preparations for the upcoming IPL with their first nets session after completing their one-week quarantine, in Dubai, on Saturday.

The practice session was conducted by assistant coach Mohammad Kaif as head coach Ricky Ponting is still under quarantine after landing in UAE on Thursday.



All the top India players including captain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw took part in the first nets session along with their other team-mates at the ICC Academy in Dubai, where the squad also got the opportunity to train under the lights.



"It is certainly very, very different from last season, but the challenging is exciting. As a captain this is going to be one of my most important assignments just because of how different the setting is," Iyer said in a video posted on the IPL website.



"It is going to be a different IPL no doubt and we will be without our fans in the stadium but I think that only makes us extra motivated to do this for our fans."



Check out the pictures from Delhi's training session:





IMAGE: Rishabh Pant hits out during the nets session on Saturday. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowls. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Captain Shreyas Iyer, right, during the warm-up session. Photograph: Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Fast bowler Ishant Sharma bowls in the nets. Photograph: Delhi Capitals