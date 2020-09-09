See: Sun-n-Sand time for Mumbai Indians

September 09, 2020 09:24 IST

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians's Aditya Tare and his family at the beach in Abu Dhabi. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

After a fruitful nets sessions in preparation for the IPL, the Mumbai Indians hit the beach in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira. Photographs: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Instagram

Pictures splashed on Mumbai Indians's Insta page showed the players having a ball on the beach.

Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, along with their families, were snapped having a whale of a time splashing around in the sea.

IMAGE: Dhawal Kulkarni having fun.

Jasprit Bumrah took a quiet walk all by himself.

IMAGE: Aditya Tare and Dhawal Kulkarni with their children.

With just days to go before they take on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020's first game on September 19, Rohit and his boys hope to be a refreshed bunch heading into the tournament.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah takes a stroll on the beach.