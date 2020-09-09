See: Sun-n-Sand time for Mumbai Indians

After a fruitful nets sessions in preparation for the IPL, the Mumbai Indians hit the beach in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
Pictures splashed on Mumbai Indians's Insta page showed the players having a ball on the beach.
Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Dhawal Kulkarni, along with their families, were snapped having a whale of a time splashing around in the sea.
Jasprit Bumrah took a quiet walk all by himself.
With just days to go before they take on the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020's first game on September 19, Rohit and his boys hope to be a refreshed bunch heading into the tournament.